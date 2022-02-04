Regeneron quarterly profit nearly doubles on robust sales of COVID-19 therapy

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O quarterly profit nearly doubled on Thursday, on strong sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail.

The drugmaker's net profit rose to $2.23 billion, or $19.69 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.15 billion, or $10.24 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.