US Markets
REGN

Regeneron quarterly profit drops as COVID antibody sales hit

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported a 13% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail were hit by the U.S. health regulator's decision to limit its use.

Adds details and background

May 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O reported a 13% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail were hit by the U.S. health regulator's decision to limit its use.

The company recorded no sales from the COVID-19 antibody in the United States for the quarter. It was expected, as Regeneron said so in February, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its authorization of the drug due to its lack of effectiveness against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV has been a key driver for the company's earnings in recent quarters since its authorization in November 2020, a month after it was used to treat former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The drugmaker's net profit fell to $974 million, or $8.61 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.12 billion, or $10.09 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular