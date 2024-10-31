News & Insights

Stocks

Regeneron price target lowered to $1,215 from $1,260 at RBC Capital

October 31, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams lowered the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $1,215 from $1,260 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says that the extent of downside move post-Q3 earnings and the stock weakness since the earlier biosimilar launch are “somewhat surprising,” as it had always thought near- and long-term consensus optho franchise estimates were better understood as being unrealistically optimistic and that the story had long since moved on to the numerous pipeline and Dupi expansion growth drivers that would more than offset the inevitable Eylea erosion. While RBC acknowledges anticipated declines of a core profit driver and likely flat/down near-term EPS until drivers kick in never make for optimal optics, fundamental fair value seems well above where shares sit today, and if today’s earnings finally reset Eylea expectations, the firm believes there are plenty of near-term catalysts to help get them there.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on REGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.