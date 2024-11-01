News & Insights

Regeneron price target lowered to $1,126 from $1,137 at Truist

November 01, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $1,126 from $1,137 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. Investor focus has been on Eylea and Eylea HD conversion, but the firm maintains that Regeneron’s broad pipeline across oncology, internal/genetic medicines, I&I and ophthalmology remains overlooked, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Stocks mentioned

REGN

