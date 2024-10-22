News & Insights

Regeneron price target lowered to $1,050 from $1,200 at Wells Fargo

October 22, 2024 — 03:05 pm EDT

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $1,050 from $1,200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Given Regeneron’s failure to secure a stay against Amgen’s (AMGN) Eylea biosimilar, the firm thinks the base case should be that Amgen launch is imminent. However, Wells thinks Regeneron is still a buying opportunity given stock weakness.

Read More on REGN:

