Regeneron Presents Detailed Results From Phase 3 Pivotal Trial For REGEN-COV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced Monday the presentation of detailed results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial showing REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death, shortened symptom duration and reduced viral load in non-hospitalized patients (outpatients) with COVID-19.

These data were presented at the 2021 American Thoracic Society International Conference (ATS 2021) in the Breaking News: Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine Scientific Symposium, which features late-breaking information on leading clinical trials in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

The company noted that despite increasing vaccination rates, many continue to be diagnosed with COVID-19 who could benefit from REGEN-COV due to underlying conditions like asthma or COPD that put them at higher risk for severe disease.

The company said patients treated with REGEN-COV during the Phase 3 pivotal trial had 4-day shorter duration of symptoms and significantly reduced viral load compared to placebo.

The Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluated REGEN-COV in 4,567 high-risk outpatients with COVID-19. Two REGEN-COV doses were studied in the trial - the currently authorized 2,400 mg dose and a 1,200 mg dose under evaluation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

All patients evaluated for efficacy had at least one risk factor for severe COVID-19, such as chronic lung disease (including asthma), obesity, cardiovascular disease or being at least 50 years of age.

The company announced positive topline results from the trial in March 2021, showing REGEN-COV met its primary and all secondary endpoints, with similar efficacy observed for both doses.

REGEN-COV is an investigational antibody cocktail authorized for emergency use in the U.S. for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high-risk of severe disease or hospitalization. It is also strongly recommended by the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines for these patients. It has not been approved by the FDA.

