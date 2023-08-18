Regeneron Pharma's Veopoz Receives FDA Approval For Veopoz

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) on Friday announced that the FDA has approved Veopoz as the first-ever treatment for adult and pediatric patients with CHAPLE disease.

CHAPLE is an ultra-rare and deadly hereditary immune disease caused by an overactivation of the complement system due to mutations in the CD55 gene.

Veopoz is a fully human monoclonal antibody, that is designed to target complement factor C5, the protein involved in complement system activation.

