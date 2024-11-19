Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in REGN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $326,512, and 4 are calls, amounting to $252,290.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $620.0 to $1000.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's significant trades, within a strike price range of $620.0 to $1000.0, over the past month.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $38.8 $30.9 $35.1 $840.00 $87.7K 61 26 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $75.0 $65.0 $70.54 $1000.00 $70.5K 72 2 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $67.9 $60.3 $67.9 $800.00 $67.9K 754 10 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $167.0 $157.0 $161.5 $750.00 $64.6K 6 4 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $39.0 $29.0 $37.0 $620.00 $37.0K 46 10

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 357,275, with REGN's price down by -2.46%, positioned at $743.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 73 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1182.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $1215. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $1190. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $1065. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $1184. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

