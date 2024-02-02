Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: EMA To Review Marketing Authorization Application For Linvoseltamab

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for linvoseltamab to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have progressed after at least three prior therapies. The company said its MAA is supported by data from a Phase 1/2 pivotal trial.

Linvoseltamab is an investigational bispecific antibody designed to bridge B-cell maturation antigen on multiple myeloma cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.