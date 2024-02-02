News & Insights

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: EMA To Review Marketing Authorization Application For Linvoseltamab

February 02, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for linvoseltamab to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have progressed after at least three prior therapies. The company said its MAA is supported by data from a Phase 1/2 pivotal trial.

Linvoseltamab is an investigational bispecific antibody designed to bridge B-cell maturation antigen on multiple myeloma cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
