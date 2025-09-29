Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (XTRA:RGO) Price Target Decreased by 28.39% to 627.64

The average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (XTRA:RGO) has been revised to 627,64 € / share. This is a decrease of 28.39% from the prior estimate of 876,44 € dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 462,07 € to a high of 896,15 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.75% from the latest reported closing price of 476,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGO is 0.31%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 110,028K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,940K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares , representing a decrease of 43.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,826K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 39.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 34.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,416K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,165K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares , representing a decrease of 26.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 42.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,948K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 25.82% over the last quarter.

