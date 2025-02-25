Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Unusual Options Activity For February 25

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in REGN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $104,155, and 14 are calls, amounting to $721,715.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $460.0 to $1000.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stands at 49.46, with a total volume reaching 223.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $460.0 to $1000.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $295.0 $290.0 $295.0 $460.00 $147.5K 15 0 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $57.8 $53.0 $53.0 $750.00 $79.5K 127 21 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $79.0 $76.0 $79.0 $950.00 $71.1K 21 9 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $143.7 $135.4 $140.51 $850.00 $70.2K 51 5 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $131.0 $123.0 $126.83 $700.00 $63.4K 46 5

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals With a trading volume of 578,077, the price of REGN is up by 1.55%, reaching $724.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $839.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $1013. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $759. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $750. * In a positive move, an analyst from Leerink Partners has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $834.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

