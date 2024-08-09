Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Takes Over #93 Spot From Coterra Energy

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) has taken over the #93 spot from Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. versus Coterra Energy Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (REGN plotted in blue; CTRA plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of REGN vs. CTRA:

REGN is currently trading up about 0.8%, while CTRA is up about 0.6% midday Friday.

