Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Takes Over #93 Spot From Coterra Energy

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) has taken over the #93 spot from Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. versus Coterra Energy Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (REGN plotted in blue; CTRA plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of REGN vs. CTRA:
REGN is currently trading up about 0.8%, while CTRA is up about 0.6% midday Friday.
Favorites »
Also see:
High Dividend Stocks
Stanley Black and Decker shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of USRT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.