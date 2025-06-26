Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

Regeneron will announce Q2 2025 results on August 1, 2025, and host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will disclose its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 1, 2025, before the U.S. markets open. The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on that day, accessible via its website, where participants can also register for telephone access. A replay and transcript of the call will be available on their site for at least 30 days. Regeneron is a leading biotechnology firm focused on developing innovative treatments for serious conditions across various diseases, leveraging proprietary technologies to enhance drug development. For further information, the public can visit their website or social media platforms.

Potential Positives

Regeneron is set to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement between the company and its investors, fostering trust and communication.

Regeneron's robust pipeline and commitment to developing treatments for serious diseases highlight its innovative capabilities and market position as a leading biotechnology company.

Potential Negatives

Regeneron has not disclosed any specific information regarding its anticipated financial performance for the second quarter 2025, which could lead to investor uncertainty and speculation.

The reliance on registration for telephone participation in the conference call may limit accessibility for some investors or stakeholders, potentially reducing engagement.

Failure to provide any updates on clinical trials or product pipelines in this announcement may suggest a lack of progress, impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Regeneron report its second quarter 2025 results?

Regeneron will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 1, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

How can I access the Regeneron conference call?

You can access the conference call live via webcast on Regeneron's 'Investors and Media' page or by telephone after registering.

What time is the Regeneron conference call?

The Regeneron conference call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern Time on August 1, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay and transcript of the conference call will be available on Regeneron's website for at least 30 days.

What is Regeneron known for?

Regeneron is known for inventing and developing life-transforming medicines for serious diseases using innovative technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/10.

on 04/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/12.

on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/01, 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 771 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $802.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $755.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

Full Release



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:



REGN



) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Friday, August 1, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time that day.







Conference Call Information







Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the ’Investors and Media’ page of Regeneron’s website at



https://investor.regeneron.com



. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this



link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay and transcript of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.







About Regeneron







Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.





Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as



VelociSuite







®





, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center



®



and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.





For more information, please visit





www.Regeneron.com





or follow Regeneron on





LinkedIn





,





Instagram





,





Facebook





or





X





.











Contact Information:



















Investor Relations









Corporate Communications









Ryan Crowe









Christina Chan









914.847.8790









914.847.8827











ryan.crowe@regeneron.com













christina.chan@regeneron.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.