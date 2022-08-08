Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $633.11, changing hands as high as $633.93 per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGN's low point in its 52 week range is $538.01 per share, with $747.4214 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $632.12. The REGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.