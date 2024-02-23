Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Price Target Increased by 7.56% to 1,040.45

The average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:REGN) has been revised to 1,040.45 / share. This is an increase of 7.56% from the prior estimate of 967.33 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 717.10 to a high of 1,209.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.83% from the latest reported closing price of 964.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.49%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 110,292K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,227K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,389K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 89.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,130K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 3.75% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,201K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,158K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,916K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.