Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.23 billion, or $19.69 per share. This compares with $1.15 billion, or $10.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $2.71 billion or $23.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $18.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.5% to $4.95 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.23 Bln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $19.69 vs. $10.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $18.02 -Revenue (Q4): $4.95 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.

