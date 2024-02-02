Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.16 billion, or $10.19 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $10.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion or $11.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.43 billion from $3.41 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.16 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $10.19 vs. $10.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $10.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.43 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.

