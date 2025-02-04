Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $917.7 million, or $8.06 per share. This compares with $1.159 billion, or $10.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.389 billion or $12.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $3.789 billion from $3.434 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $917.7 Mln. vs. $1.159 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.06 vs. $10.19 last year. -Revenue: $3.789 Bln vs. $3.434 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.