Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.20 billion, or $10.50 per share. This compares with $2.23 billion, or $19.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 billion or $12.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 31.1% to $3.41 billion from $4.95 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

