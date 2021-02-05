Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.15 billion, or $10.24 per share. This compares with $0.79 billion, or $6.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $9.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.1% to $2.42 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.08 Bln. vs. $0.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $9.53 vs. $7.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $8.39 -Revenue (Q4): $2.42 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

