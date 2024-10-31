Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.341 billion, or $11.54 per share. This compares with $1.008 billion, or $8.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.462 billion or $12.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $3.721 billion from $3.363 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.341 Bln. vs. $1.008 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $11.54 vs. $8.89 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.721 Bln vs. $3.363 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.