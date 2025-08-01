Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.392 billion, or $12.81 per share. This compares with $1.432 billion, or $12.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.424 billion or $12.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $3.676 billion from $3.547 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.392 Bln. vs. $1.432 Bln. last year. -EPS: $12.81 vs. $12.41 last year. -Revenue: $3.676 Bln vs. $3.547 Bln last year.

Leonard S. Schleifer, CEO of Regeneron, said: "Regeneron had a strong quarter, marked by significant growth in U.S. sales of EYLEA HD and global sales of Dupixent and Libtayo along with multiple regulatory approvals.”

