Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

May 02, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $722 million, or $6.27 per share. This compares with $818 million, or $7.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.116 billion or $9.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.145 billion from $3.162 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $722 Mln. vs. $818 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.27 vs. $7.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.145 Bln vs. $3.162 Bln last year.

