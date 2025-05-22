Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Presents Promising Initial Results from LINKER-MM2 Trial of Linvoseltamab Combinations for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO 2025

Regeneron reveals high response rates for linvoseltamab in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma during ASCO 2025 presentations.

Quiver AI Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced initial results from the Phase 1b LINKER-MM2 trial evaluating linvoseltamab, used in combination with carfilzomib or bortezomib, for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The findings reveal high response rates, with 90% of patients achieving an objective response when treated with carfilzomib, while 85% responded in the bortezomib cohort. These results will be presented at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting. Notably, the study included patients heavily pre-treated and with high-risk features. Safety data indicated a high incidence of adverse events, including neutropenia and infections, highlighting the need for careful monitoring. Linvoseltamab is currently approved in Europe and is under FDA review in the U.S., with a target decision date of July 10, 2025.

Potential Positives

Initial results from the LINKER-MM2 trial show high response rates for linvoseltamab in combination with carfilzomib and bortezomib, indicating significant clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

The presentation of results at the prestigious ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting highlights Regeneron's commitment to advancing cancer treatment and enhances the visibility of linvoseltamab in the medical community.

Linvoseltamab has shown promising objective response rates, with 90% for the carfilzomib combination and 85% for the bortezomib combination, suggesting a strong potential market presence in treating multiple myeloma.

The planned registrational Phase 3 trial to investigate the linvoseltamab and carfilzomib combination against standard-of-care demonstrates a proactive approach to securing regulatory approval and further commercial opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Safety concerns are highlighted in the trial results, with serious adverse events (SAEs) occurring in 83% of patients, and a fatality due to a treatment-related infection.

High rates of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) such as neutropenia (65%) and cytokine release syndrome (61%) may raise concerns regarding the safety profile of linvoseltamab in combination therapies.

The investigational status of linvoseltamab in combination with other drugs means that none of these treatments have yet received approval, which could affect the company's near-term commercialization prospects.

FAQ

What are the initial results from the LINKER-MM2 trial?

Initial results show high response rates for linvoseltamab combined with carfilzomib and bortezomib in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients.

When will the results be presented?

The results will be presented at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting on June 2, 2025, at 8:00 AM CDT.

What are the response rates observed in the trial?

The trial demonstrated a 90% objective response rate with carfilzomib and an 85% rate with bortezomib in evaluated patients.

Is linvoseltamab approved for use?

Linvoseltamab is approved in the EU as Lynozyfic™ for adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after at least three prior therapies.

What risks are associated with linvoseltamab therapy?

The most common adverse events include neutropenia, cytokine release syndrome, and infections, with serious adverse events occurring in 83% of patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 649 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 771 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REGN forecast page.

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $850.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

Full Release





First results





to be presented in two ASCO oral presentations









Data in both combinations demonstrate high response rates







TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced initial results from two cohorts of the Phase 1b LINKER-MM2 trial evaluating linvoseltamab in combination with two different proteasome inhibitors (PI) – carfilzomib or bortezomib – in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM). The trial included patients who had progressed after at least two lines of therapy and were either double-class refractory (immunomodulatory drug [IMiD] and PI) or triple-class exposed (IMiD, PI and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody). The data will be featured in two oral presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting on Monday, June 2 at 8:00 AM CDT.





“In clinical trials, treatment with linvoseltamab monotherapy in later-line settings generated impressive response rates, warranting investigation in earlier lines as well as in combination with other cancer therapies,” said Salomon Manier, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Hematology at Lille University Hospital in France. “While early, these compelling results for linvoseltamab combination therapy demonstrated high rates of clinical activity, even amongst those with previous exposure to the proteasome inhibitors evaluated in the cohorts. We look forward to seeing these results mature to see if these benefits can be maintained.”









Linvoseltamab combined with carfilzomib showed strong responses in R/R MM









All treated patients (n=23) had previous exposure to PIs and more than half (n=12) were refractory to at least one PI. Moreover, 48% had baseline soft tissue plasmacytomas, and 39% were over 75 years old, representing a patient population with high-risk features. Of the 21 patients evaluable for efficacy, 11 patients received linvoseltamab 100 mg, and five patients each received linvoseltamab 150 mg or 200 mg prior to initiation of carfilzomib.





With a median follow-up of 15 months, efficacy results across all dose levels showed a 90% objective response rate (ORR; 19 of 21 patients), with 76% (16 of 21 patients) achieving a complete response (CR). At 12 months, the estimated probability of maintaining a response was 87% (n=19; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 56% to 97%) and being progression-free was 83% (n=21; 95% CI: 55% to 94%). A registrational, randomized Phase 3 trial investigating this combination against standard-of-care in the same setting is planned.





Among the 23 patients evaluable for safety, the most common treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs; >50%) of any grade and Grade ≥3 were neutropenia (65% and 56.5%), cytokine release syndrome (CRS; 61% and 0%), diarrhea (52% and 4%) and thrombocytopenia (52% and 30%). Infections occurred in 91% of patients (Grade ≥3: 43.5%, including one fatality). Serious adverse events (SAEs) occurred in 83% of patients. One dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) of Grade 4 thrombocytopenia during tumor lysis syndrome was observed in the 100 mg dose level, and one Grade 1 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was observed in the 150 mg dose level.









Additional linvoseltamab combination with bortezomib showed promising clinical activity in R/R MM









Among enrolled patients (n=24), 6 received linvoseltamab at 100 mg and 18 at 200 mg before initiating bortezomib. More than half were refractory to PIs, including 58% to carfilzomib and 13% to bortezomib. Of the 20 patients evaluable for efficacy and with a median duration of follow-up of 9 months, results across dose levels showed an 85% ORR (17 of 20 patients), with 50% (10 of 20 patients) achieving a CR.





The most common TEAEs (>50%) of any grade and Grade ≥3 were CRS (58% and 0%), neutropenia (54% and 50%) and thrombocytopenia (54% and 37.5%). Four patients experienced ICANS (one Grade 1 and three Grade 2). Infections occurred in 75% of patients (Grade ≥3: 38%). SAEs occurred in 83% of patients. Two patients died due to adverse events: one due to pneumonia deemed related to treatment and occurring prior to initiation of bortezomib, and another due to COVID-19 deemed unrelated to treatment. One DLT of Grade 3 cytomegalovirus reactivation was observed in the 200 mg dose level.





The uses of linvoseltamab in combination with either carfilzomib or bortezomib in patients with R/R MM are investigational and have not been approved by any regulatory authority.





Linvoseltamab is



approved



in the European Union as Lynozyfic™ for adults to treat R/R MM that has progressed after at least three prior therapies (including a PI, an IMiD and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody) and that has demonstrated progression on the last therapy. For complete product information, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics that can be found on



www.ema.europa.eu



. In the U.S., the



FDA



accepted for review the Biologics License Application for linvoseltamab in adults with R/R MM with a target action date of July 10, 2025.







About Multiple Myeloma







As the second most common blood cancer, there are over 187,000 new cases of MM diagnosed globally every year, with more than 36,000 diagnosed and 12,000 deaths anticipated in the U.S. in 2025. In the U.S., there are approximately 8,000 people who have MM that has progressed after three lines of therapy. The disease is characterized by the proliferation of cancerous plasma cells (MM cells) that crowd out healthy blood cells in the bone marrow, infiltrate other tissues and cause potentially life-threatening organ injury. Despite treatment advances, MM is not curable and while current treatments are able to slow progression of the cancer, most patients will ultimately experience cancer progression and require additional therapies.







About LINKER-MM2









LINKER-MM2



is a Phase 1b, open-label clinical trial evaluating linvoseltamab in combination with other cancer treatments in patients with R/R MM. Combination treatments include standard-of-care and novel therapies such as IMiD, PIs, anti-CD38 antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, and a gamma secretase inhibitor. The primary endpoints are incidence of DLTs (dose-finding portion only) and incidence and severity of TEAEs. Secondary endpoints include ORR, DoR and progression-free survival.





In the carfilzomib cohort, linvoseltamab is administered first with an initial step-up dosing regimen followed by at least two full doses (100, 150 or 200 mg) before initiation of carfilzomib (56 mg/m²). In the bortezomib cohort, the same initial step-up process is followed but linvoseltamab is administered with at least one full dose (100 or 200 mg) before initiation of bortezomib (1.3 mg/m²).







About the Linvoseltamab Clinical Development Program







Linvoseltamab is an investigational bispecific antibody designed to bridge B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) on multiple myeloma cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.





Linvoseltamab is being investigated in a broad clinical development program exploring its use as a monotherapy as well as in combination regimens across different lines of therapy in MM, including earlier lines of treatment, as well as plasma cell precursor disorders.





In addition to LINKER-MM2, trials include:









LINKER-MM1:



Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and dose-expansion trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, dose-limiting toxicities and anti-tumor activity of linvoseltamab monotherapy in R/R MM



LINKER-MM1: Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and dose-expansion trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, dose-limiting toxicities and anti-tumor activity of linvoseltamab monotherapy in R/R MM





LINKER-MM3





:



Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy compared to the combination of elotuzumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone in R/R MM



LINKER-MM3 Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy compared to the combination of elotuzumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone in R/R MM





Phase 1 trial



evaluating linvoseltamab in combination with a Regeneron CD38xCD28 costimulatory bispecific in R/R MM



Phase 1 trial evaluating linvoseltamab in combination with a Regeneron CD38xCD28 costimulatory bispecific in R/R MM





LINKER-MM4



: Phase 1/2 trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy in newly diagnosed MM



LINKER-MM4 : Phase 1/2 trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy in newly diagnosed MM





LINKER-SMM1



: Phase 2 trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy in high-risk smoldering MM



LINKER-SMM1 : Phase 2 trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy in high-risk smoldering MM





LINKER-MGUS1



: Phase 2 dose-ranging trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy in high-risk monoclonal gammopathy of unknown significance and non-high-risk SMM



LINKER-MGUS1 : Phase 2 dose-ranging trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy in high-risk monoclonal gammopathy of unknown significance and non-high-risk SMM





LINKER-AL2



: Phase 1/2 trial evaluating linvoseltamab monotherapy in R/R systemic light chain amyloidosis











For more information on Regeneron’s clinical trials in blood cancer, visit the clinical trials



website



, or contact via



clinicaltrials@regeneron.com



or 844-734-6643.







About Regeneron in Hematology







At Regeneron, we’re applying more than three decades of biology expertise with our proprietary



VelociSuite





®



technologies to develop medicines for patients with diverse blood cancers and rare blood disorders.





Our blood cancer research is focused on bispecific antibodies that are being investigated both as monotherapies and in various combinations and emerging therapeutic modalities. Together, they provide us with unique combinatorial flexibility to develop customized and potentially synergistic cancer treatments.





Our research and collaborations to develop potential treatments for rare blood disorders include explorations in antibody medicine, gene editing and gene-knockout technologies, and investigational RNA-approaches focused on depleting abnormal proteins or blocking disease-causing cellular signaling.







About Regeneron's







VelocImmune









®







Technology







Regeneron's



VelocImmune



technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to



envision



making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing



VelocImmune



and related



VelociSuite



technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used



VelocImmune



technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes Dupixent® (dupilumab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb® (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn) and Veopoz® (pozelimab-bbfg). In addition, REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab) had been authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2024.







About Regeneron







Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.





Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as



VelociSuite



, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center



®



and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.





For more information, please visit



www.Regeneron.com



or follow Regeneron on



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



or



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media









This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation linvoseltamab in combination with carfilzomib or bortezomib in patients with relapsed/refractory (“R/R”) multiple myeloma (“MM”); the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products, including linvoseltamab as a monotherapy (such as for the treatment of R/R MM in the United States based on the Biologics License Application referenced in this press release) and in combination with carfilzomib or bortezomib or other combination regimens discussed or referenced in this press release across different lines of therapy in MM and plasma cell precursor disorders; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as linvoseltamab in combination with the above-referenced agents); the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as linvoseltamab in combination with the above-referenced agents) in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron’s Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties; changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products); the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable) to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA





®





(aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (







https://investor.regeneron.com







) and its LinkedIn page (







https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals







).









Contacts:













Media Relations









Investor Relations













Tammy Allen









Mark Hudson











Tel: +1 914-306-2698





Tel: +1 914-847-3482











tammy.allen@regeneron.com









mark.hudson@regeneron.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.