Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Present New Oncology and Hematology Data at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Regeneron will present new oncology and hematology data at ASCO 2025, highlighting advancements in cancer treatments.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will present new and updated data from its oncology and hematology portfolio at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 30 to June 3 in Chicago. The company will highlight 18 presentations covering its research on therapies for challenging cancers, including non-melanoma skin cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Key topics include results from the Phase 3 trial of Libtayo for high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and data on linvoseltamab for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Other research includes a study on vidutolimod in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy for melanoma. Regeneron aims to advance cancer treatments through innovative research and partnerships while emphasizing the significance of their PD-1 inhibitor, Libtayo, in ongoing clinical trials.

Potential Positives

Regeneron will present new and updated data on its oncology and hematology portfolio at the prestigious 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting its commitment to research in difficult-to-treat cancers.

The presentations will feature promising updates on investigational therapies including linvoseltamab and Libtayo, strengthening their position in the oncology market.

Regeneron's investigational combination therapies targeting relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma show potential for significant advancement in treatment options, potentially enhancing patient outcomes.

FDA acceptance for review of Biologics License Applications for linvoseltamab and odronextamab marks a critical step toward potential market approval and expansion of Regeneron’s therapeutic offerings.

Potential Negatives

Regeneron's investigational therapies mentioned in the release, such as fianlimab and REGN7075, are not currently approved for any indications, raising concerns about the potential for regulatory hurdles and market acceptance.

The press release emphasizes ongoing clinical trials, which indicates that the development of key therapies like linvoseltamab and odronextamab is still in progress, highlighting uncertainty in their future success and approval timelines.

There is a mention of pending civil proceedings initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice, indicating potential legal issues that could negatively impact the company's reputation and financial standing.

FAQ

What new data will Regeneron present at ASCO 2025?

Regeneron will share insights from 18 presentations on oncology and hematology, focusing on innovative cancer treatments.

When is the ASCO Annual Meeting 2025?

The ASCO Annual Meeting will take place from May 30 to June 3, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

What is Libtayo's role in cancer treatment?

Libtayo is a PD-1 inhibitor and serves as a standard treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Which cancers are being targeted in Regeneron's new research?

Research targets include non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancers, lung cancer, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

What are linvoseltamab and vidutolimod?

Linvoseltamab is a bispecific antibody for multiple myeloma, while vidutolimod is an investigational drug for melanoma treatment.

Full Release



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced new and updated data from its oncology and hematology portfolio will be shared at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place from May 30 to June 3 in Chicago, IL. Eighteen presentations will share the latest insights from ongoing research of approved and investigational treatment regimens across a range of difficult-to-treat cancers including non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.





“Our broad oncology and hematology programs are uniquely designed to investigate regimens that could provide meaningful impact for people living with difficult-to-treat cancers across all stages of the treatment paradigm,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. “Our PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo is the standard of care in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and in clinical trials, our investigational BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody linvoseltamab has demonstrated a compelling profile in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. At ASCO, our presentations showcase how we are seeking to further transform the treatment of these diseases with updates from two key programs – our Phase 3 trial exploring adjuvant Libtayo in high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and early data from investigational combinations of linvoseltamab and different proteasome inhibitors in third-line or higher multiple myeloma.”





Notable presentations at ASCO on Regeneron’s oncology pipeline include detailed efficacy and safety findings from the Phase 3 C-POST trial evaluating the adjuvant use of the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in post-surgical high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). The results will be presented in an oral session on Saturday, May 31.





In hematology, Regeneron will debut results from two cohorts of the LINKER-MM2 trial, which is exploring combinations of linvoseltamab, Regeneron’s investigational BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody. These include combinations of linvoseltamab with carfilzomib or bortezomib in relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) after at least two lines of therapy, which will be featured in two rapid oral presentations on Monday, June 2.





In addition, the results of a cooperative group study reporting on the primary analysis of a randomized Phase 2 trial of vidutolimod in combination with an anti-PD-1 versus anti-PD-1 as neoadjuvant therapy in stage 3 resectable melanoma will be presented in an oral session on Tuesday, June 3. Vidutolimod is a toll like receptor 9 antagonist that was acquired by Regeneron in 2022.





The full list of Regeneron presentations at ASCO includes:











Medicine









Abstract title









Abstract





and





Session









Lead author









Presentation





date/time









(all CDT)













Skin Cancer











Libtayo









Phase 3 trial of





adjuvant cemiplimab





(cemi) versus





placebo (pbo) for





high-risk cutaneous





squamous cell





carcinoma (CSCC)





#6001









Oral Abstract





Session – Head





and Neck Cancer





Danny Rischin





Saturday,





May 31









1:15 p.m. –





4:15 p.m.









Libtayo





Patient-reported





outcomes (PROs) in





the C-POST trial of





adjuvant cemiplimab





(cemi) vs placebo





(pbo) for high-risk





cutaneous





squamous cell





carcinoma (CSCC)





#6065









Poster Session





– Head and





Neck Cancer





Annette M. Lim





Monday, June





2









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.









Libtayo





CemiplimAb-rwlc





Survivorship and





Epidemiology





(CASE): Interim





results from a





prospective study of





the safety and





effectiveness of





cemiplimab in





patients with





advanced cutaneous





squamous cell





carcinoma (CSCC)





in a real-world





setting





#9533









Poster Session





–





Melanoma/Skin





Cancers





Soo J. Park





Sunday, June





1









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.









Libtayo





A Phase 3





randomized study of





low-dose





intralesional





cemiplimab versus





primary surgery for





patients with early-





stage cutaneous





squamous cell





carcinoma (CLEAR





CSCC)





#TPS9612









Poster Session





–





Melanoma/Skin





Cancers





Michael Migden





Sunday, June





1









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.









Fianlimab,





Libtayo





A randomized phase





2 peri-operative





(neoadjuvant plus





adjuvant) study of





fianlimab (anti–LAG-





3) plus cemiplimab





(anti–PD-1) versus





anti–PD-1 alone in





patients with





resectable stage III





and IV melanoma





#TPS9596









Poster Session





–





Melanoma/Skin





Cancers





Rodabe N.





Amaria





Sunday, June





1









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.









Libtayo





Utilizing EORTC





Item Library to





develop a tailored





patient-reported





outcome measure





(CSCC-NAAP-32) to





evaluate quality of





life in resectable





advanced (RA)





cutaneous





squamous cell





carcinoma (CSCC)





#e18014









Publication-





Only Abstract:





Head and Neck





Cancer





Neil Gross





N/A









Vidutolimod





A phase 2





randomized study of





neoadjuvant





pembrolizumab (P)





alone or in





combination with





vidutolimod (V) in





high-risk resectable





melanoma: ECOG-





ACRIN 6194





#LBA9505









Oral Abstract





Session –





Melanoma/Skin





Cancers





Ahmad Tarhini





Tuesday, June





3









9:45 a.m. –





12:45 p.m.











Multiple Myeloma











Linvoseltamab





Linvoseltamab





(LINVO) +





carfilzomib (CFZ) in





patients (pts) with





relapsed/refractory





multiple myeloma





(RRMM): Initial





results from the





LINKER-MM2 trial





#7513









Rapid Oral





Abstract Session –





Hematologic





Malignancies—





Plasma Cell





Dyscrasia





Salomon Manier





Monday, June





2









8:00 a.m. –





9:30 a.m.









Linvoseltamab





Linvoseltamab





(LINVO) +





bortezomib (BTZ) in





patients (pts) with





relapsed/refractory





multiple myeloma





(RRMM): First





results from the





LINKER-MM2 trial





#7510









Rapid Oral





Abstract





Session –





Hematologic





Malignancies—





Plasma Cell





Dyscrasia





Paula





Rodríguez-Otero





Monday, June





2









8:00 a.m. –





9:30 a.m.









Linvoseltamab





Indirect comparison





of linvoseltamab





versus elranatamab





for triple-class





exposed (TCE)





relapsed/refractory





multiple myeloma





(RRMM)





#7531









Poster Session





– Hematologic





Malignancies—





Plasma Cell





Dyscrasia





Sundar





Jagannath





Sunday, June





1









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.









Linvoseltamab





Second primary





malignancy (SPM) in





patients (pts) with





multiple myeloma





(MM) receiving





chimeric antigen





receptor T-cell (CAR





T) therapy or other





systemic anticancer





therapy (SACT): A





comparative study





using a real-world





database





#7519









Poster Session





– Hematologic





Malignancies—





Plasma Cell





Dyscrasia





Attaya





Suvannasankha





Sunday, June





1









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.









Linvoseltamab





Concordance





between blinded





independent central





review committee





and physician-





assessed





responses: Analyses





based on a real-





world external





control arm in





relapsed/refractory





multiple myeloma





using International





Myeloma Working





Group data





#e19521









Publication-





Only Abstract:





Hematologic





Malignancies—





Plasma Cell





Dyscrasia





Brian G. Durie





N/A











Lung Cancer











REGN7075,





Libtayo





A randomized study





of neoadjuvant





REGN7075 +





cemiplimab +





chemotherapy





(chemo) vs





cemiplimab + chemo





in patients (pts) with





resectable non-small





cell lung cancer





(NSCLC)





#TPS8116









Poster Session





–Lung





Cancer—Non-





Small Cell





Local-





Regional/Small





Cell/Other





Thoracic





Cancers





Ardy Davarifar





Saturday,





May 31









1:30 p.m. –





4:30 p.m.









Fianlimab,





Libtayo





Phase 2 peri-





operative study of





fianlimab +





cemiplimab +





chemotherapy





versus cemiplimab +





chemotherapy in





resectable early-





stage non-small cell





lung cancer





(NSCLC)





#TPS8117









Poster Session





– Lung Cancer





Non-Small Cell





Local-





Regional/Small





Cell/Other





Thoracic





Cancers





Ekaterine





Arkania





Saturday,





May 31









1:30 p.m. –





4:30 p.m.









Libtayo





Evaluation of current





programmed death-





ligand 1 (PD-L1)





testing trends for





metastatic non-small





cell lung cancer





(mNSCLC): Insights





from a large network





of US community





oncology practices





#e23294









Publication-





Only Abstract:





Quality





Care/Health





Services





Research





Kathleen M.





Aguilar





N/A









Libtayo





Evaluating the





safety and





effectiveness of





cemiplimab in





combination with





platinum-doublet





chemotherapy by





demographic





characteristics in





first-line treatment of





advanced non-small





cell lung cancer: An





ongoing multi-





database real world





evidence study in





US patients





#e20572









Publication-





Only Abstract:





Lung Cancer—





Non-Small Cell





Metastatic





Alexi





Archambault





N/A











Head and Neck Cancer











Fianlimab,





Libtayo





A Phase 2 study of





fianlimab (anti-LAG-





3) plus cemiplimab





(anti-PD-1) versus





cemiplimab plus





placebo in patients





with





recurrent/metastatic





head and neck





squamous cell





carcinoma (HNSCC)





with positive PD-L1





expression





#TPS6112









Poster Session





– Head and





Neck Cancer





Danny Rischin





Monday, June





2









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.











Lymphoma











Odronextamab





Long-term follow-up





of the phase 2 ELM-





2 study:





Odronextamab for





patients (pts) with





relapsed/refractory





(R/R) follicular





lymphoma (FL)





#7049









Poster Session –





Hematologic





Malignancies—





Lymphoma and





Chronic





Lymphocytic





Leukemia





Deepa





Jagadeesh





Sunday, June





1









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.









Odronextamab





Second primary





malignancy in





patients with diffuse





large B-cell





lymphoma (DLBCL)





receiving chimeric





antigen receptor T-





cell (CAR T) therapy





and other systemic





anti-cancer therapy:





A real-world data





analysis





#7080









Poster Session





– Hematologic





Malignancies—





Lymphoma and





Chronic





Lymphocytic





Leukemia





Matthew





Lunning





Sunday, June





1









9:00 a.m. –





12:00 p.m.













The potential uses of Libtayo in adjuvant CSCC, fianlimab, REGN7075, vidutolimod, and the combinations with linvoseltamab described above are investigational, and their safety and efficacy in these uses have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority. Fianlimab, REGN7075 and vidutolimod are not currently approved for use in any indication. Odronextamab is conditionally





approved





as Ordspono™ in the European Union for the treatment of R/R follicular lymphoma (FL) or diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, although its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any other regulatory authority. Linvoseltamab is conditionally





approved





as Lynozyfic™ in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with R/R multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy, although its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any other regulatory authority. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the Biologics License Applications for





linvoseltamab





and





odronextamab





with respective target action dates for FDA decisions of July 10, 2025 and July 30, 2025.







About Regeneron in Cancer







We aspire to turn revolutionary discoveries into medicines that can transform the lives of those impacted by cancer. Our team around the world is driven to solve the needs and challenges of those affected by one of the most serious diseases of our time.





Backed by our legacy of scientific innovation and a deep understanding of biology, genetics and the immune system, we’re pursuing potential therapies across more than 30 types of solid tumors and blood cancers. Our cancer strategy is powered by cutting-edge technologies and therapies that can be flexibly combined to investigate potentially transformative treatments for patients. Oncology assets in clinical development comprise nearly half of Regeneron’s pipeline, and include checkpoint inhibitors, bispecific antibodies and costimulatory bispecific antibodies. Our approved PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo serves as the backbone of many of our investigational combinations.





To complement our extensive in-house capabilities, we collaborate with patients, healthcare providers, governments, biopharma companies and each other to further our shared goals. Together, we are united in the mission to serve as a beacon of transformation in cancer care.







Libtayo U.S. FDA-approved Indications







Libtayo is a prescription medicine used to treat:







People with a type of skin cancer called cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) that has spread or cannot be cured by surgery or radiation.



People with a type of skin cancer called cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) that has spread or cannot be cured by surgery or radiation.



People with a type of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma (BCC) when your BCC cannot be removed by surgery (locally advanced BCC) or when it has spread (metastatic BCC) and have received treatment with a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI), or cannot receive treatment with a HHI.



People with a type of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma (BCC) when your BCC cannot be removed by surgery (locally advanced BCC) or when it has spread (metastatic BCC) and have received treatment with a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI), or cannot receive treatment with a HHI.



Adults with a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).





LIBTAYO may be used in combination with chemotherapy that contains a platinum medicine as your first treatment when your lung cancer has not spread outside your chest (locally advanced lung cancer) and you cannot have surgery or chemotherapy with radiation, or your lung cancer has spread to other areas of your body (metastatic lung cancer), and your tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR,” “ALK,” or “ROS1” gene.





LIBTAYO may be used alone as your first treatment when your lung cancer has not spread outside your chest (locally advanced lung cancer) and you cannot have surgery or chemotherapy with radiation, or your lung cancer has spread to other areas of your body (metastatic lung cancer), and your tumor tests positive for high “PD-L1,” and your tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR,” “ALK,” or “ROS1” gene.











Adults with a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).





It is not known if Libtayo is safe and effective in children.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR U.S. PATIENTS









What is the most important information I should know about LIBTAYO?







LIBTAYO is a medicine that may treat certain cancers by working with your immune system. LIBTAYO can cause your immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of your body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become severe or life-threatening and can lead to death. You can have more than one of these problems at the same time. These problems may happen anytime during treatment or even after your treatment has ended.







Call or see your healthcare provider right away if you develop any new or worsening signs or symptoms, including:











Lung problems:



cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain



cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain





Intestinal problems:



diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual, stools that are black, tarry, sticky or have blood or mucus, or severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness



diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual, stools that are black, tarry, sticky or have blood or mucus, or severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness





Liver problems:



yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of your stomach-area (abdomen), dark urine (tea colored), or bleeding or bruising more easily than normal



yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of your stomach-area (abdomen), dark urine (tea colored), or bleeding or bruising more easily than normal





Hormone gland problems:



headache that will not go away or unusual headaches, eye sensitivity to light, eye problems, rapid heartbeat, increased sweating, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, urinating more often than usual, hair loss, feeling cold, constipation, your voice gets deeper, dizziness or fainting, or changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness



headache that will not go away or unusual headaches, eye sensitivity to light, eye problems, rapid heartbeat, increased sweating, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, urinating more often than usual, hair loss, feeling cold, constipation, your voice gets deeper, dizziness or fainting, or changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness





Kidney problems:



decrease in your amount of urine, blood in your urine, swelling of your ankles, or loss of appetite



decrease in your amount of urine, blood in your urine, swelling of your ankles, or loss of appetite





Skin problems:



rash, itching, skin blistering or peeling, painful sores or ulcers in mouth or nose, throat, or genital area, fever or flu-like symptoms, or swollen lymph nodes



rash, itching, skin blistering or peeling, painful sores or ulcers in mouth or nose, throat, or genital area, fever or flu-like symptoms, or swollen lymph nodes





Problems can also happen in other organs and tissues. These are not all of the signs and symptoms of immune system problems that can happen with LIBTAYO. Call or see your healthcare provider right away for any new or worsening signs or symptoms, which may include:



chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath or swelling of ankles, confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs, double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight, persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps, low red blood cells, or bruising



chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath or swelling of ankles, confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs, double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight, persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps, low red blood cells, or bruising





Infusion reactions that can sometimes be severe or life-threatening.



Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include: nausea, vomiting, chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing, shortness of breath or wheezing, dizziness, feel like passing out, fever, back or neck pain, or facial swelling



Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include: nausea, vomiting, chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing, shortness of breath or wheezing, dizziness, feel like passing out, fever, back or neck pain, or facial swelling





Rejection of a transplanted organ.



Your healthcare provider should tell you what signs and symptoms you should report and monitor you, depending on the type of organ transplant that you have had



Your healthcare provider should tell you what signs and symptoms you should report and monitor you, depending on the type of organ transplant that you have had





Complications, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), in people who have received a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic).



These complications can be serious and can lead to death. These complications may happen if you underwent transplantation either before or after being treated with LIBTAYO. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for these complications









Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious.



Your healthcare provider will check you for these problems during your treatment with LIBTAYO. Your healthcare provider may treat you with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. Your healthcare provider may also need to delay or completely stop treatment with LIBTAYO if you have severe side effects.







Before you receive LIBTAYO, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:









have immune system problems such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus



have immune system problems such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus



have received an organ transplant



have received an organ transplant



have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)



have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)



have received radiation treatment to your chest area



have received radiation treatment to your chest area



have a condition that affects your nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome



have a condition that affects your nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome



are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. LIBTAYO can harm your unborn baby









Females who are able to become pregnant:









Your healthcare provider will give you a pregnancy test before you start treatment



Your healthcare provider will give you a pregnancy test before you start treatment



You should use an effective method of birth control during your treatment and for at least 4 months after your last dose of LIBTAYO. Talk to your healthcare provider about birth control methods that you can use during this time



You should use an effective method of birth control during your treatment and for at least 4 months after your last dose of LIBTAYO. Talk to your healthcare provider about birth control methods that you can use during this time



Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with LIBTAYO









are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if LIBTAYO passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 4 months after the last dose of LIBTAYO









Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take,



including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.





The most common side effects of LIBTAYO when used alone include tiredness, muscle or bone pain, rash, diarrhea, and low levels of red blood cells (anemia). The most common side effects of LIBTAYO when used in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy include hair loss, muscle or bone pain, nausea, tiredness, numbness, pain, tingling, or burning in your hands or feet, and decreased appetite. These are not all the possible side effects of LIBTAYO. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at 1-877-542-8296.







Please see full









Prescribing Information









, including









Medication Guide









.









About Regeneron's







VelocImmune







Technology







Regeneron's



VelocImmune



technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to





envision





making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing



VelocImmune



and related



VelociSuite





®



technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used



VelocImmune



technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved or authorized fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes Dupixent



®



(dupilumab), Libtayo, Praluent



®



(alirocumab), Kevzara



®



(sarilumab), Evkeeza



®



(evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb



®



(atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn) and Veopoz



®



(pozelimab-bbfg). In addition, REGEN-COV



®



(casirivimab and imdevimab) had been authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2024.







About Regeneron







Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.





Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as



VelociSuite







®





, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center



®



and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.





For more information, please visit





www.Regeneron.com





or follow Regeneron on





LinkedIn





,





Instagram





,





Facebook





or





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media









This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned,





including without limitation Libtayo







®







(cemiplimab) and Regeneron’s Product Candidates discussed or referenced in this press release (such as linvoseltamab, REGN7075, fianlimab, and odronextamab)





; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products,





such as adjuvant Libtayo in high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, linvoseltamab (as a monotherapy or in combination with other cancer treatments discussed or referenced in this press release) in relapsed/refractory (“R/R”) multiple myeloma, REGN7075 in combination with Libtayo and chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”), fianlimab in combination with Libtayo in perioperative melanoma or NSCLC, odronextamab in R/R follicular lymphoma, and the other clinical programs discussed or referenced in the press release





; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing





or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as those referenced above)





; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates





and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions





; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as those referenced above) in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron’s Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties;





changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry;





competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates





(including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products);





the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable) to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA





®





(aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website





(







https://investor.regeneron.com







)





and its LinkedIn page





(







https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals







).













Contacts:













Media Relations









Taylor Ramsey Skott







Tel: +1 914-409-2381









taylor.ramsey@regeneron.com























Investor Relations









Mark Hudson







Tel: +1 914-847-3482









mark.hudson@regeneron.com











