Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) stock up by 8.5% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is:

33% = US$4.0b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.33 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

To begin with, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 31% net income growth seen by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:REGN Past Earnings Growth May 31st 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for REGN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

