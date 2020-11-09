Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

A week ago, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$2.3b and statutory EPS reaching US$7.39, both beating estimates by more than 10%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:REGN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' 24 analysts is for revenues of US$10.3b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 24% to US$36.08. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.90b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$35.47 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a modest lift to to revenue forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$671, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's valuation in the near term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Regeneron Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$793 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$500. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 11%, compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 21% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

