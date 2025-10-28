Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.460 billion, or $13.62 per share. This compares with $1.341 billion, or $11.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.287 billion or $11.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $3.754 billion from $3.721 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.460 Bln. vs. $1.341 Bln. last year. -EPS: $13.62 vs. $11.54 last year. -Revenue: $3.754 Bln vs. $3.721 Bln last year.

