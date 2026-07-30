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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

July 30, 2026 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.296 billion, or $12.23 per share. This compares with $1.391 billion, or $12.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.543 billion or $14.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $4.290 billion from $3.675 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.296 Bln. vs. $1.391 Bln. last year. -EPS: $12.23 vs. $12.81 last year. -Revenue: $4.290 Bln vs. $3.675 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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