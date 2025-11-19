BioTech
REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: European Commission Expands Existing Indication For Libtayo

November 19, 2025 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced that the European Commission has approved the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo, or cemiplimab, as an adjuvant treatment for adult patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma at high risk of recurrence after surgery and radiation. This expands the existing EU indication for Libtayo in advanced CSCC to include patients at high risk of disease recurrence.

Libtayo is also currently approved in the EU for the treatment of certain patients with advanced CSCC, advanced basal cell carcinoma, advanced non-small cell lung cancer and recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.