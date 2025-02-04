REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $REGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS ($REGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $12.07 per share, beating estimates of $11.54 by $0.53. The company also reported revenue of $3,789,200,000, missing estimates of $3,844,687,805 by $-55,487,805.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $REGN stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE A POON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,838 shares for an estimated $12,552,284 .

. ANDREW J MURPHY (EVP Research) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 6,363 shares for an estimated $7,337,504 .

. CHRISTOPHER R. FENIMORE (SVP Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 5,680 shares for an estimated $6,846,262 .

. NEIL STAHL (EVP Research and Development) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,197 shares for an estimated $5,636,346 .

. MARION MCCOURT (EVP Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $2,023,340 .

. BONNIE L BASSLER sold 756 shares for an estimated $884,520

JASON PITOFSKY (VP Controller) sold 487 shares for an estimated $521,090

ARTHUR F RYAN has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 100 shares for an estimated $117,868.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 607 institutional investors add shares of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 11/29, 11/19, 10/23.

on 11/29, 11/19, 10/23. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 11/13, 11/01.

on 11/13, 11/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.

