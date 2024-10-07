Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for REGN

In trading on Monday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1006.38, changing hands as low as $997.58 per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGN's low point in its 52 week range is $769.19 per share, with $1211.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1000.20. The REGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

