Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for REGN

In trading on Friday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $776.96, changing hands as low as $769.19 per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGN's low point in its 52 week range is $668 per share, with $853.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $775.18. The REGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

