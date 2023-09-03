Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (BER:RGO) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 844.29

The average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (BER:RGO) has been revised to 844.29 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 792.99 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 618.50 to a high of 1,015.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.79% from the latest reported closing price of 769.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGO is 0.47%, a decrease of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 110,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,544K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 540.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,550K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 22.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,198K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,957K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 12.60% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,857K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGO by 5.34% over the last quarter.

