Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data From Obesity Study

September 17, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), Wednesday announced updated analyses from the ongoing Phase 2 COURAGE trial investigating novel combinations of semaglutide and trevogrumab with or without garetosmab for the treatment of obesity.

The trial was designed to investigate the quality of weight loss in patients with obesity, with treatment divided into two 26-week periods comprised of a weight-loss phase and a weight-maintenance phase.

The results demonstrated that the addition of trevogrumab with or without garetosmab could significantly reduce the loss of lean mass associated with semaglutide-induced weight loss.

Moreover, the findings confirmed that 33 percent of weight loss induced by semaglutide was due to loss of lean mass, and that adding trevogrumab could prevent about half of this lean mass loss. Currently, REGN is trading at $583.10, up 1.40 percent on the Nasdaq.

