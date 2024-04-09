News & Insights

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Achieves #96 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Costco Wholesale Corp

April 09, 2024 — 12:24 pm EDT

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) has taken over the #96 spot from Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. versus Costco Wholesale Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (REGN plotted in blue; COST plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of REGN vs. COST:

REGN,COST Relative Performance Chart

REGN is currently trading up about 0.7%, while COST is down about 0.2% midday Tuesday.

