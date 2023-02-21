Regeneron Pharma: FDA Accepts For Priority Review BLA For Pozelimab

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the FDA has accepted for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for pozelimab as a treatment for adults and children as young as 1 year of age with CHAPLE disease. The target action date for the FDA decision is August 20, 2023.

The FDA designated pozelimab for treatment of CHAPLE as a drug for a "rare pediatric disease" in April 2020. The company noted that, if approved, pozelimab would be the first and only treatment for those living with CHAPLE.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.