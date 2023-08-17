Regeneron Pharma: EMA To Review MAA For Odronextamab

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for odronextamab to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, who have progressed after at least two prior systemic therapies. The company said its MAA is supported by data from a Phase 1 and pivotal Phase 2 trial investigating odronextamab in follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Odronextamab is an investigational CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody designed to bridge CD20 on cancer cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate local T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.

