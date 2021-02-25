Regeneron Pharma Stops Placebo Group Enrollment For REGEN-COV On Advice From IDMC

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Thursday said it stopped enrollment into the placebo group for its Phase 3 trial of REGEN-COV in non-hospitalised patients with COVID-19 as per the recommendations from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC.

According to the company, the IDMC found clinical efficacy in reducing the rate of hospitalization and death with both the 1,200 mg and 2,400 mg doses of REGEN-COV compared to placebo.

Regeneron will continue to enroll patients into both the 1,200 mg and 2,400 mg REGEN-COV treatment groups.

The trial was participated by more than 8,000-patients.

The company noted that the preclinical data showed that REGEN-COV effectively neutralizes emerging strains of the virus, which are becoming increasingly common. George Yancopoulos, president, and chief scientific officer at Regeneron said, "Our cocktail approach using two functionally-independent antibodies safeguards against variants that may impact potency to a single antibody."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.