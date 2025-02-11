Regeneron Pharma Says FDA Accepted BLA For Linvoseltamab To Treat Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Tuesday said that the resubmission of Biologics License Application (BLA) for linvoseltamab for the treatment of multiple myeloma has been accepted by the U.S. FDA.

A decision from the regulator is expected on July 10, 2025.

The BLA acceptance follows resolution of third-party fill/finish manufacturing issues identified by the FDA in the previous submission.

