News & Insights

Markets
REGN

Regeneron Pharma Says FDA Accepted BLA For Linvoseltamab To Treat Multiple Myeloma

February 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Tuesday said that the resubmission of Biologics License Application (BLA) for linvoseltamab for the treatment of multiple myeloma has been accepted by the U.S. FDA.

A decision from the regulator is expected on July 10, 2025.

The BLA acceptance follows resolution of third-party fill/finish manufacturing issues identified by the FDA in the previous submission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.