Regeneron Pharma posts quarterly profit on $228 mln gain

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday that rose more than four times, helped by a $228 million gain and on higher sales of its blockbuster eczema treatment Dupixent.

Net income rose to $897.3 million, or $7.61 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $193.1 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.95 billion from $1.58 billion.

