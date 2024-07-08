News & Insights

Regeneron Pharma Expects Q4 Results To Include $24 Mln In Acquired In-process R&D Charge

July 08, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) said Monday it currently expects that its financial results for the second quarter 2024 will include an acquired in-process research and development charge of approximately $24 million on a pre-tax basis.

This charge relates to up-front payments, as well as a premium on equity securities purchased, in connection with collaboration and licensing agreements.

This charge is expected to negatively impact each of GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share for the second quarter 2024 by approximately $0.18.

