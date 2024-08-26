Regeneron Pharma: European Commission Approves Ordspono - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the European Commission has approved Ordspono or odronextamab to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy. This marks the first regulatory approval of Ordspono. Ordspono is a bispecific antibody that acts by linking the lymphoma cell to a killer T cell.

The company said the approval is based on results from the Phase 1 ELM-1 and pivotal Phase 2 ELM-2 trials, which demonstrated robust, durable response rates in adults with R/R FL or R/R DLBCL.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.