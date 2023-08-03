Regeneron Pharma beats quarterly profit estimates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for eczema treatment Dupixent.

The company reported adjusted profit of $10.24 per share for the second quarter, topping analysts' average estimates of $9.84, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.