Regeneron Pharma: FDA To Review BLA For REGN-EB3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the FDA has accepted for Priority Review a new Biologics License Application for REGN-EB3, an investigational triple antibody cocktail treatment for Ebola virus infection. The target action date is October 25, 2020.

REGN-EB3 has received Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. It is being developed under an ongoing collaboration and with funding provided by BARDA, part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

