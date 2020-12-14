US Markets
Regeneron pauses patient enrollment in lymphoma drug trials

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it was pausing patient enrollment in two trials testing its experimental lymphoma drug, after the U.S. health regulator requested changes in trial protocols.

Patients benefiting from the drug, odronextamab, may continue treatment following their re-consent, the company said.

