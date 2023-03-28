Markets
Regeneron Partners With Sonoma Biotherapeutics To Develop T Cell Therapies

March 28, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc. Tuesday announced partnership to discover, develop and sell T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases.

As per the agreement, Sonoma will receive an upfront payment of $75 million, which includes $30 million equity investment by Regeneron. Sonoma is also eligible to receive a $45 million on achieving certain development targets.

Regeneron and Sonoma will jointly research and develop T cell therapies for ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and two other undisclosed indications, with a Regeneron option for a fifth indication, Regeneron said in a statement.

