Regeneron Partners With TriNetX For Access To 300 Million De-Identified Electronic Health Records

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), a biotechnology company known for developing life-transforming medicines, has announced a collaboration with TriNetX to expand its access to de-identified electronics health records (EHRs).

Through this partnership, Regeneron will gain secure access to TriNetX's global network of anonymized patient data, covering approximately 300 million individuals worldwide, including 170 million in the United States. This data will be linked with genomic and proteomic information generated by the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC), creating one of the largest integrated health databases in the industry.

The collaboration is designed to accelerate drug discovery, improve clinical development, and enable artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital health solutions. By combining genetic insights with real-world health data, Regeneron aims to better predict, prevent, and manage diseases across therapeutic areas.

"This collaboration marks a major milestone for the Regeneron Genetics Center," said Aris Baras, M.D., Senior Vice President and Head of RGC. "By integrating TriNetX's extensive health data with our genomic and proteomics datasets, we can unlock new opportunities to discover medicines and pioneer digital health solutions that transform patient care."

Jeff Margolis, TriNetX Executive Chairman added: "We are honored to partner with Regeneron to advance human health. Together, we will leverage trusted data and technology to drive innovation in life sciences and digital health."

As part of the agreement, Regeneron will invest up to $200 million in TriNetX to support the collaboration and future expansion.

Founded and led by physician-scientists, Regeneron has built a robust pipeline across eye diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, neurological disorders, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

The Regeneron Genetics Center has already sequenced more than 3 million exomes, and this collaboration further strengthens its position as a leader in data-driven drug development.

This partnership underscores Regeneron's commitment to harnessing large-scale, privacy-preserving health data to accelerate innovation and deliver digital health solutions for patients, providers, and consumers worldwide.

REGN has traded between $476.49 and $821.11 in the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trading (April 2, 2026) at $761.85, down 1.98%. In the pre-market the stock is at $760.00 down 0.24%.

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