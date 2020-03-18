Regeneron Makes Progress in Antibody Program to Treat Coronavirus Pandemic

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN), said it had identified hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies that could potentially be used to treat coronavirus as a prophylaxis before exposure and for those already infected.



Shares soared 12% in U.S. trading closing at $491.69 on Tuesday as the Nasdaq Composite Index added 6.2% during the same session. Wall Street analysts have a positive outlook on Regeneron, rating the pharmaceuticals company with a moderate buy and an average price target of $465 per share.

Regeneron said it plans to initiate large-scale manufacturing by mid-April with antibody cocktail therapy with the potential of entering human clinical studies by early summer.



The company said it previously used these technologies to rapidly develop a successful treatment for the Ebola virus infection, which is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



