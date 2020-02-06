Regeneron likely to test treatments in coronavirus patients in few months

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday a set of its treatments could be available for testing in coronavirus patients within a few months. "We're already scaling up one set of potential antibody treatments," Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/REGENERON PHARMS (URGENT)

